Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on 3rd June, 2022. At around 11 AM, Modi will reach Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow where he will attend the Ground Breaking Ceremony @3.0 of the UP Investors Summit. At around 1:45 PM. He will reach Paraunkh village, Kanpur, where he will accompany President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Pathri Mata Mandir.

During the Ground Breaking Ceremony, Modi will lay the foundation stone of 1406 projects worth more than Rs 80,000 crores. The projects encompass diverse sectors like Agriculture and Allied, IT and Electronics, MSME, Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, Pharma, Tourism, Defence & Aerospace, Handloom & Textiles etc. The ceremony will be attended by top industry leaders of the country.

The UP Investors Summit 2018 was held on 21st -22nd February 2018, with the first Ground Breaking Ceremony being held on 29 July, 2018 and second Ground Breaking Ceremony on 28 July 2019. During the first Ground Breaking Ceremony, foundation of 81 projects worth more than Rs 61,500 crore was laid, while in the second Ground Breaking Ceremony, foundation of 290 projects with investments of more than Rs 67,000 crore was laid.

PIB