Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to take oath on June 8 after NDA grabbed a majority in Lok Sabha Elections 2024, according to reports.

The new cabinet of Union Ministers will also take oath on the same day itself.

The 17th Lok Sabha cabinet also recommended its dissolution today.

Prime Minister Modi has reached Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Droupadi Murmu and resign from the top post. He would then stake claim to form the government.

Modi retained his Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi after he defeated Congress’ Ajay Rai by less than 1.5 lakh votes to become a three-time MP.