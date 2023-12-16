In a moving tribute on Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured the brave heroes of the 1971 war, whose sacrifices resulted in a decisive victory for India.

Their unwavering spirit and commitment, he stated, are etched in the nation's history and the hearts of its citizens. "Today, on Vijay Diwas, we extend heartfelt tributes to all the brave heroes who dutifully served India in 1971, ensuring a decisive victory.

Their valour and dedication remain a source of immense pride for the nation. Their sacrifices and unwavering spirit will forever be etched in the people's hearts and our nation's history. India salutes their courage and remembers their indomitable spirit", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on 'X'. In another post on 'X', the Indian Army stated, "December 16 marks the Historic Victory of Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan in the India Pakistan War of 1971. On this day, let us salute the courage and fortitude displayed by the Indian Armed Forces".

Vijay Diwas is celebrated on December 16 to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. December 16, 1971, was the day when Pakistan signed the instrument of surrender in Dhaka, following a 13-day India-Pakistan War. The surrender of over 93,000 soldiers marked the complete capitulation of the Pakistan Army against Indian forces. This decisive victory established India as a major regional force.