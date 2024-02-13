Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gets warm welcome in UAE, strategic discussions held
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly received by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his arrival in Abu Dhabi. During his two-day visit, he is set to engage in comprehensive discussions to enhance bilateral strategic partnership.
President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi a warm welcome upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi on February 13.
In a video released by the news agency PTI, the two leaders could be seen holding hands. The prime minister was greeted earlier with a Guard of Honour.
VIDEO | PM Modi welcomed by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as he arrives in Abu Dhabi.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 13, 2024
The PM is on a two-day visit to the Gulf nation, after which he will travel to Qatari capital Doha on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/L9WvR1ExTh
PM Modi is in the Gulf country for two days. He will launch the first Hindu stone temple and have extensive discussions with the leaders of the Gulf nation to advance the bilateral strategic cooperation. Since 2015, PM Modi has made seven trips to the UAE.
"Over the last nine years, our cooperation with UAE in diverse sectors such as trade and investment, defence and security, food and energy security and education has grown manifold. Our cultural and people-to-people connect is stronger than ever," the prime minister had said in a statement prior to his departure for the UAE.
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