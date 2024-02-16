Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that she had been admitted to hospital due to an illness and hence would not join the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Friday.

She sent her best wishes to her brother Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders for the Nyay Yatra and said she would join them as soon as she felt better. The Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra is set to enter Uttar Pradesh late on Friday evening.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was supposed to join her brother at Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh after the Yatra entered the state from Bihar, sources said.

More details awaited.

