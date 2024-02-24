Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the party's general secretary, joined her brother and party leader Rahul Gandhi in the last leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh. The yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, resumed from Moradabad on Saturday, marking a renewed push for the party's outreach in the state ahead of the upcoming elections.

Accompanied by enthusiastic supporters chanting slogans of 'Rahul Gandhi zindabaad', 'Priyanka Gandhi zindabaad', and 'Congress party zindabaad', the siblings traversed through Moradabad in an open jeep, exchanging greetings with the people along the route. This symbolic gesture of unity within the Congress leadership garnered attention as the yatra made its way through various areas of the city.

Speaking to PTI, Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Manish Hindvi highlighted the warm reception received by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi during the yatra, emphasizing their engagement with people from diverse backgrounds.

Priyanka Gandhi's participation in the yatra's final leg holds significance, especially after her initial absence due to health reasons during its entry into Uttar Pradesh in Chandauli. Her presence alongside Rahul Gandhi underscores the party's commitment to amplifying its electoral presence in the state.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is poised to witness further political momentum with the forthcoming participation of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Agra on Sunday. This collaboration follows a seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, indicating a broader coalition-building strategy in the state.

Following a brief break from February 26 to March 1, during which Rahul Gandhi is slated to deliver lectures at Cambridge University and attend important meetings in New Delhi, the yatra will resume from Rajasthan's Dholpur on March 2. The itinerary includes a journey through various districts of Madhya Pradesh, reaffirming the Congress's concerted efforts to mobilize support across multiple states.

The yatra's scheduled stop at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on March 5 holds sentimental value, reminiscent of Rahul Gandhi's previous visit during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2022, further accentuating the spiritual and cultural dimensions of the political campaign.