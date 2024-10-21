Priyanka Gandhi, General Secretary of the Congress Party and United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate, is set to file her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bye-elections on October 23. This critical step follows her meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on October 21, where she sought his guidance and blessings in preparation for the nomination and the ensuing election campaign.

Accompanying Priyanka Gandhi during the nomination process will be several prominent Congress leaders, including Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Party President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The nomination will take place before the Returning Officer (RO) in Kalpetta, Wayanad.

Sources indicate that Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi will kick off the day's activities with a roadshow at 11 AM, before proceeding to officially file her nomination at noon. The Congress Party confirmed Priyanka's candidacy on October 15, shortly after the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the by-elections.

In a strategic move to enhance their campaign efforts, the Congress Party has appointed Saral Patel as the Media Coordinator for Wayanad, effective immediately, as stated in an All India Congress Committee release on October 19.

The political landscape is heating up as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Wayanad seat, Navya Hariprasad, recently remarked that her opponent would face "tough competition" in the upcoming bypolls, signaling an intensifying contest in the region. As the election date approaches, both parties are ramping up their campaigns to secure voter support in this pivotal electoral battle.

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