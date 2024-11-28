Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will officially assume her role as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, November 28. Gandhi's victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat was marked by a significant margin of 4,10,931 votes, defeating Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI). The election saw a triangular contest involving Gandhi, BJP's Navy Haridas, and CPI's Sathyan Mokeri in what has traditionally been a Congress bastion.

Joining her in the Lok Sabha will be Congress leader Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan, who secured the Nanded seat with an impressive 5,86,788 votes during a by-election. This seat was previously held by the late Congress MP Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan, whose passing had necessitated the poll.

In addition to these oath-taking ceremonies, other significant events are scheduled in the Lok Sabha today. Suresh Gopi, representing the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Tokhan Sahu from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, will lay the papers on the table of the House.

Expressing her gratitude, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to social media to share her emotions after receiving her election certificate. "For me, it is not just a document; it is a symbol of your love, trust, and the values we are committed to," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). She extended her heartfelt thanks to the people of Wayanad for entrusting her with their aspirations and choosing her to work towards a better future.

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