The Indian National Congress has officially announced Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as its candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha by-election from Wayanad, Kerala.

This marks her electoral debut, with the party aiming to leverage her candidacy to strengthen its foothold in the southern states.

Rahul Gandhi, who previously represented Wayanad, opted to retain the Raebareli seat in Uttar Pradesh, passing the mantle to Priyanka.

This strategic move aligns with the Congress's broader goal to boost its performance in both the north and south regions of India.

Ramya Haridas and Rahul Mamkootathil are to contest from Chelakkara and Palakkad Assembly constituencies respectively for the by-election to the Kerala Assembly.



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