Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condemning his recent comments regarding 'gold and mangalsutras'. Addressing a rally in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Vadra vehemently defended her party against Modi's allegations and highlighted the sacrifices made by her family for the nation.

Vadra's remarks were in response to PM Modi's statements during election rallies, where he accused the Congress of intending to redistribute people's property if voted to power. Modi specifically targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's alleged proposal to probe and seize assets, including gold jewellery such as mangalsutras, owned by the common man.

In a fiery rebuttal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rebuked PM Modi, citing the sacrifices made by her family for the country. She referenced her grandmother and former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, who reportedly donated her gold during times of war. Additionally, Vadra emotionally invoked the assassination of her father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, stating, "My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country."

Accusing PM Modi of lacking understanding and empathy, Vadra criticized his insensitive remarks about the significance of mangalsutras to Indian women. She highlighted the hardships faced by women who pawn their jewellery during times of financial crisis, emphasizing the BJP's purported disconnect from the struggles of the common people.

Furthermore, Vadra challenged PM Modi's track record on addressing pressing issues such as inflation, unemployment, and healthcare. She urged voters to prioritize real issues over divisive narratives, calling for accountability from the ruling party.

In a direct challenge to PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded answers on his government's performance over the past decade and called on the electorate to assert their rights and demand transparency in governance.