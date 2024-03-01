Pro-Pakistan slogans were raised in the Karnataka Assembly during the celebration of the Rajaya Sabha win of a Congress candidate, forensic experts confirmed in a report, sources told India Today. The report, submitted to the state government, also affirmed the presence of pro-Pakistan slogans in both the video and audio and stated that the footage was not manipulated.

The detained suspect was identified as Mohmad Shafiq Naashipudi, the Superintendent of Police for Haveri, Anshukumar, said. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru police questioned an individual in connection with the case. He was released after the questioning.

"On February 27, a case was registered in the Vidhana Soudha police station related to the pro-Pakistan slogans raised in the Karnataka Assembly. In this case, a suspect, Mohmad Shafiq Naashipudi, has been detained by the Bengaluru police,” Haveri Superintendent of Police Anshukumar said.

A massive controversy erupted on February 28 when the individual, now identified as a trader from Byadagi, who came to the Vidhana Soudha to celebrate the victory of Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain in the Rajya Sabha election, allegedly shouted pro-Pakistan slogans.

The state cabinet discussed the forensic report on Thursday, and during the meeting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed displeasure with the Vidhana Soudha security DCP, questioning why so many people were allowed to enter Vidhana Soudha.

The opposition BJP, meanwhile, targeted the Congress government over the issue. On Thursday, the BJP MLAs led by the Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka took out the 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' march and sought the dismissal of the Congress government for the poor law and order situation in the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had ordered an inquiry into the case and said if the investigation found that the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan was shouted, then stringent action would be taken.