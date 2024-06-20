The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will approach the Delhi High Court on Friday (June 21) morning, contesting the judgment passed by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court to grant bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.

Earlier today (June 20), Special Judge Niyay Bindu announced the decision, setting the bail amount at Rs 1 lakh. The court's order allows Kejriwal to be released from Tihar Jail on Friday. This bail bond is expected to be presented to the Duty judge on the same day.

The ED, which is handling the case, had requested a 48-hour window to accept the bail bonds in order to potentially challenge the decision in a higher court. However, Special Judge Bindu clarified that there was no stay on the bail order.

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Kejriwal's release follows the earlier bail granted to fellow Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh in the same case. However, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia remains in Tihar Jail, still awaiting a decision on his bail plea.

Arvind Kejriwal's arrest on March 21 sparked significant political and legal debates, occurring less than three weeks before the parliamentary elections. The Supreme Court subsequently granted him interim bail until June 1, allowing him to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.