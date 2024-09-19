The junior doctors who have been protesting against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College will resume essential services from September 21, Saturday.



This comes after the agitating doctors submitted a draft outlining the key points from their discussions with the West Bengal government to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on September 19. However, they are now awaiting the state's response to their proposals.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Earlier, the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front, currently protesting the brutal rape and murder of a fellow doctor at a Kolkata hospital, has reached out to the state Chief Secretary, requesting another meeting to address unresolved demands. Despite some progress in recent discussions with the government, key concerns remain unaddressed.