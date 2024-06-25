Protests erupted in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Tuesday as portions of a mosque were demolished due to alleged encroachment, officials said.

Heavy police deployment was present at the scene.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which conducted the demolition drive, has not yet responded.

According to a police official, the MCD, local police, and paramilitary personnel arrived at Y block of Mangolpuri in the morning to remove illegal encroachments at the mosque.



Also Read: Fire erupts at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital's old emergency building, no casualties reported

The demolition began at 6 am, prompting locals to gather and protest.

There were unconfirmed reports of stone pelting, but police denied any such incidents.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram stated that some people objected to the demolition but the situation is now under control.

The demolition has been temporarily halted after a few walls were brought down, as some parts of the encroachment require heavy machinery.