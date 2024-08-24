Protests erupted across Maharashtra today as leaders and workers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) took to the streets to denounce the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls in a Badlapur school. Despite the Bombay High Court's order prohibiting a bandh, opposition leaders Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, and others organized demonstrations at various locations.

Clad in black bands, the protesters condemned the incident and criticized the state government for its handling of the case. Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, led a protest outside Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar, accusing the ruling government of protecting the accused.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut defended the call for the bandh, asserting it was a constitutional right to protest against atrocities. “Although the bandh was called off, we will continue to voice our opposition on the streets,” Raut stated.

The incident, which took place on August 13, involved the alleged sexual assault of two 4-year-old girls by a school cleaner. The accused, 23-year-old Akshay Shinde, has been arrested, but the incident has ignited widespread anger, leading to calls for swift justice and stricter laws to protect children.

While opposition leaders rallied against the government, BJP leaders demanded a fast-track trial and severe punishment for the accused, emphasizing their zero-tolerance stance on crimes against women.