Among the 74 new documentary heritage collections added to UNESCO's Memory of the World Register are manuscripts of the Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni's Natyashastra.

Entries on scientific revolution, women's contribution to history and major milestones of multilateralism from 72 countries and four international organisations were included in the register, according to UNESCO.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, on Friday described the inscriptions as "a proud moment for every Indian across the world".

"The inclusion of the Gita and Natyashastra in UNESCO's Memory of the World Register is a global recognition of our timeless wisdom and rich culture. The Gita and Natyashastra have nurtured civilisation and consciousness for centuries. Their insights continue to inspire the world," he said.

Natyashastra is considered a seminal text on performing arts.

On April 17, UNESCO added 74 new documentary heritage collections to its Memory of the World Register, bringing the total number of inscribed collections to 570.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also took to X, saying this was a "historic moment for Bharat's civilisational heritage".

A proud moment for every Indian across the world!



The inclusion of the Gita and Natyashastra in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register is a global recognition of our timeless wisdom and rich culture.



The Gita and Natyashastra have nurtured civilisation, and consciousness for… https://t.co/ZPutb5heUT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2025

Natyashastra is considered a seminal text on performing arts.



On April 17, UNESCO added 74 new documentary heritage collections to its Memory of the World Register, bringing the total number of inscribed collections to 570.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also took to his official X handle, stating that the move shows that "Bharat's civilisational essence gets global recognition".

"In a proud moment for all, The Gita and Natyashastra, repositories of our timeless wisdom have been included in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register. This is a befitting recognition for the ancient knowledge of Bharat," the chief minister posted.

