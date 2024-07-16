Colonel Bhuwanesh Thapa (retd), the father of Captain Brijesh Thapa, who was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, expressed pride in his son's sacrifice for the nation. Captain Thapa lost his life during a firefight with terrorists on Monday evening.

Speaking to ANI, Col. Thapa said, 'I could not believe when I was informed that he was no more. He always wanted to be in the Indian Army. Even after completing his engineering, he cleared the exam in one go and joined the Army. I feel proud that my son has done something for the nation. The only sad part is we won't be able to meet him again.' Captain Thapa's mother, Nilima Thapa, also expressed pride in her son's sacrifice, saying, 'He was a very decent guy. He always wanted to join the Army. I am very proud of my son who sacrificed his life for the country.' His uncle, Yogesh Thapa, urged the government to act against the terrorists, acknowledging the family's irreparable loss.



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The encounter in the Desa Forest area involved a joint operation by the Indian Army and JK Police, based on specific intelligence inputs.

Four Army personnel, including Captain Thapa, were killed in the firefight. Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the incident.



Meanwhile, Nilima Thapa, mother of Captain Brijesh Thapa, who lost his life in an encounter in J&K's Doda says, "...He was very decent. He always wanted to join the Indian Army...I feel very proud that he sacrificed his life for the nation...The government will take strict action..."