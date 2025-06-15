A tragic incident unfolded in Pune this afternoon as an old bridge collapsed amidst heavy monsoon rains, resulting in at least two confirmed fatalities and dozens injured. The collapse, which occurred over the Indrayani River, also swept away an unknown number of individuals, prompting an extensive search and rescue operation.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed the deaths of two individuals and reported 32 injuries, with six victims in critical condition. "According to preliminary information, two people have died in this incident. I pay my heartfelt tribute to them. We share the grief of their families," Chief Minister Fadnavis stated on X (formerly Twitter). He also confirmed that 32 people were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The incident took place when a significant number of people had gathered on the bridge, reportedly in a dilapidated state, to observe the rising water levels of the Indrayani River. The strong water current is believed to be the primary cause of the collapse.

Following the collapse, the bridge was immediately closed to vehicular traffic. Rescue teams, comprising local police and district administration personnel, launched a war-footing operation to locate and save those swept away. Initial reports indicate that five to six individuals have been successfully rescued from the river. As many as 15 ambulances were dispatched to the scene to transport the injured to medical facilities.

Chief Minister Fadnavis confirmed that he has been in contact with the Divisional Commissioner, Tehsildar, and Police Commissioner to coordinate relief efforts. He also stated that an NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team is en route to provide specialized assistance, acknowledging the possibility that some individuals may have been carried away by the swift current.

However, local MLA Sunil Shelke presented a differing account, claiming that five people had died in the incident. Authorities are continuing to assess the situation and confirm the final casualty figures as rescue and search operations intensify.