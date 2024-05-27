The head of the forensics department at the Sassoon Hospital in Pune, and another doctor have been arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence on May 27.

The teen accused in the deadly Porsche car crash was taken for a medical check-up.

The arrests come after it was found out that the blood samples of the teen were switched with those of another person who had not consumed alcohol.

According to sources, the minor was taken to Sassoon Hospital for a medical test at 11 am on the day of the accident, May 19. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report showed no alcohol in the first sample, raising suspicions.

Investigators suspected that the doctors at the government hospital had tampered with the evidence to protect the accused juvenile when a second blood result showed alcohol in the minor's system and DNA tests verified the samples were from two distinct people.

The two doctors are presently being questioned by the Pune crime branch for their purported involvement in tampering with the important evidence.