Pune Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar on May 24, said that the police are building a robust case against a 17-year-old boy involved in a fatal Porsche car accident. Kumar assured the public that the investigation is being conducted thoroughly and sensitively.

"We are ensuring a watertight case. An ACP-rank officer is investigating allegations of preferential treatment towards the minor. The victim will receive justice, and the accused will face punishment," Kumar stated. He added that a special counsel is being appointed to strengthen the police's position in court.

Addressing concerns about preferential treatment, Kumar emphasised that no such evidence has been found.Kumar mentioned that if any eyewitnesses face issues, action would be taken against the responsible officers. He also noted that the blood report is pending and that they have requested DNA analysis for both samples.

Initially charged under section 304A, the case was later upgraded to section 304. Despite attempts to have the juvenile tried as an adult, the Juvenile Justice Board rejected these motions and ordered the boy to a remand observation home. Additionally, cases were filed against his parents and the pub owner under the Juvenile Justice Act.

The incident occurred when the minor, allegedly drunk, crashed his Porsche into a motorcycle, killing two software engineers in Pune's Kalyani Nagar. The boy, son of a real estate developer, was granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board on a surety of Rs 7,500, with his grandfather vowing to keep him away from negative influences.

The Juvenile Justice Board, while granting bail, imposed conditions on the boy. He must study traffic rules and submit a presentation within 15 days, and write a 300-word essay on road accidents and their solutions. The police have challenged the bail order, seeking to treat the boy as an adult due to the severity of the crime.