Pune Crime Branch, in a bid to gather comprehensive evidence in the high-profile case involving a Porsche car crash that claimed the lives of two IT professionals on May 19, is set to employ artificial intelligence (AI) tools for a 'digital reconstruction' of the tragic incident.

According to officials, the AI-powered reconstruction aims to recreate the entire route taken by the juvenile accused, from his home to the Cosie Restaurant, Blak Club in Mundhwa, and ultimately the accident spot in Kalyani Nagar area. This digital recreation will provide a detailed visualisation of the crime scene, enhancing the appreciation of evidence.

The case garnered nationwide attention after the Juvenile Justice Board initially granted bail to the juvenile and instructed him to write an essay on road accidents. However, following a police review application and public outrage, the juvenile was sent to an observation home until June 5.

Authorities are investigating the extent of the conspiracy and potential involvement of others in the manipulation of evidence. The juvenile's father and grandfather have already been arrested for allegedly stalling the investigation.