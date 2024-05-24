Two Pune Police officials were suspended on May 24 for not informing their senior officials about the Porsche accident which took place at around 2:15 am on May 19, when the teen driver crashed into a divider, in the city's Kalyani Nagar area.

Pune Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar told reporters, “Police Inspector (PI) Rahul Jagdale and Assistant Police Inspector (API), Vishwanath Todkari, posted at Yerwada police station, have been suspended as they did not inform the wireless control room about the accident.”

The 17-year-old driver had fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers, following which he was remanded by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) after an outcry over quick bail granted to him earlier.

Earlier, police also said that attempts were being made to tamper with the evidence to show that the Porsche that ran over two people on a motorcycle was being driven by a family driver and not by the 17-year-old.

"We have the CCTV footage of him (juvenile) drinking liquor in the pub. The point of saying this is that our case is not alone depending on the blood report as we have other evidence also," Amitesh Kumar said, adding, “He (juvenile) was fully in his senses. He had full knowledge that due to his conduct, such an accident, where section 304 is applicable, can happen.”

Earlier, allegations surfaced about the teen receiving preferential treatment while in custody, including being served pizzas and burgers. Although Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar denied that a "pizza party" took place, he acknowledged that some irregularities had occurred and initiated an internal investigation led by an ACP rank officer.

The Yerwada police station's Senior Police Inspector (PI) and Assistant Police Inspector (API) reportedly reached the accident scene hours after the crash but failed to inform the Control Room. This lack of communication meant that the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) on night duty, Sandeep Singh Gill, remained unaware of the incident.