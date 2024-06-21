Vishal Agarwal, the father of the teen accused in the Pune Porsche accident, was granted bail by a Pune court on June 21, in the Juvenile Justice Act case in which he allowed his minor son to drive without a license.

Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, two software engineers, were killed on May 19 when the teenager was accused of driving the Porsche automobile at a fast speed while intoxicated and colliding with a bike.

Vishal Agarwal, the realtor who represents the adolescent, and his spouse Shivani were also detained after being accused of exchanging the blood samples of the 17-year-old kid.

Bail was granted on Friday by the Pune Sessions Court, which had heard arguments ten days prior.

Advocate Prashant Patil, who appeared for Vishal Agarwal, was quoted by ANI as saying, "My client has been granted bail by the Sessions Court in Pune. It is his duty to abide by the conditions imposed by the Court and shall continue to cooperate with the investigation agency."

The parents gave a bribe of Rs 3 lakh to swap his blood sample in order to hide that he was drunk-driving, the police investigation has revealed. Notably, this bribe was paid on the premises of the Juvenile Justice Board, which later ordered the release of the boy.

Atul Ghatkamble, a ward boy at Sassoon Hospital on the grounds of the Juvenile Justice Board, was purportedly bought off by Vishal Agarwal with a bribe to exchange the minor's blood sample with his mother's.