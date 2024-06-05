The Pune Court sent the father and mother of the minor boy who killed two IT professionals with his Porsche on May 19, to police custody till June 10.

The court also sent Dr Srihari Halnor, Dr Ajay Taware, Atul Ghatkamble to custody till June 7.

The parents of the minor accused, Shivani Agarwal and Vishal Agarwal, along with two Sassoon Hospital Doctors Dr Ajay Tawre and Dr Srihari Halnor and one staffer, Atul Ghatkamble were produced in the district court by the Pune Police.

The police had arrested all five accused in connection with blood sample manipulations of the minor accused.

Earlier, the minor boy had admitted to the police that he was heavily drunk while driving when the accident took place, according to sources. The teen revealed during interrogation that he does not fully recall the events of the accident.

The same day, the Pune court had remanded the parents of the 17-year-old boy to police custody until June 5, accusing them of tampering with evidence by manipulating the blood sample to conceal their son's intoxicated state. The minor, son of an influential businessman in Pune, struck and killed two IT professionals riding a motorbike in the Kalyani Nagar area.