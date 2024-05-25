The Pune Police arrested Surendra Agarwal, the grandfather of the 17-year-old boy who rammed his sports car into a bike and killed two IT professionals on May 19.

He was arrested after being accused of threatening the driver, Gangaram and forcing him to give statements to the police that he was driving the Porsche during the accident that killed the IT professionals.

Surendra Agarwal was arrested at 3 am from his residence in a new case registered by the Pune crime branch. This is the third FIR in the Pune Porsche crash case.

To learn more about Surendra Agarwal's son and grandson and the talks he had with them on the day of the tragedy, the Pune crime branch had already questioned him.

Surendra Agarwal was previously claimed to be on trial in a shootout case for allegedly giving money to gangster Chhota Rajan, according to CBI sources.

According to the police, Agarwal owned a real estate company whose name was on the Porsche's registration.

Following the accident, the teenager was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), which granted him bail while asking him to write a 300-word essay.

The boy, who is the son of real estate developer Vishal Agarwal, was placed under supervision in the observation home until June 5 by the JJB on Wednesday following a public outcry over the expedited bail and the police's request for a review.

Pune Police had insisted that, in the course of the prosecution, the juvenile defendant be tried as an adult based on the facts of the crime.

"Filed a review application before the Juvenile Justice Board to allow the juvenile to be tried as an adult and also to send him to a remand home," Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar stated.