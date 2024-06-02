The minor boy who fatally knocked down two IT professionals with his Porsche on May 19 admitted to the police that he was heavily drunk while driving when the accident took place, sources said on Sunday. The teen revealed during interrogation that he does not fully recall the events of the accident.

On the same day, Pune court remanded the parents of the 17-year-old boy, Shivani Agarwal and Vishal Agarwal, to police custody until June 5, accusing them of tampering with evidence by manipulating the blood sample to conceal their son's intoxicated state. The minor, son of an influential businessman in Pune, struck and killed two IT professionals riding a motorbike in the Kalyani Nagar area.

In the aftermath of the crash, there were attempts to establish that the boy was not under the influence of alcohol. A critical piece of evidence, a CCTV visual, showed the teen consuming alcohol in a pub shortly before the accident. However, when he was taken to Sassoon General Hospital for a medical check-up, his blood sample was reportedly swapped with his mother's at his father's direction, allegedly facilitated by bribes to the hospital staff.

The police have registered three separate FIRs in connection with the incident: one for the accident itself, a second against the bar that served liquor to the minor, and a third for the wrongful confinement and coercion of the family driver to take the blame for the crash. Besides the boy's parents, his grandfather, two doctors from Sassoon General Hospital, and an employee have also been arrested for their involvement in the blood sample manipulation.

Police investigations have been extensive, with over a dozen teams comprising 100 personnel looking into various aspects of the case. The incident has not only shocked Pune but has also garnered significant attention across the country, raising serious concerns about road safety, underage drinking, and the influence of wealth and power in manipulating justice.