A recent car accident in Pune involving a Porsche allegedly driven by a drunk 17-year-old has sparked controversy due to reported police lapses and alleged preferential treatment. The incident occurred at around 2:15 am on Sunday, May 19, when the teen crashed into a divider. Eyewitness videos show the teen and his two friends being apprehended by a crowd and later handed over to the police.

Delayed Medical Test and Allegations of Preferential Treatment

Sources indicate that the teen, who allegedly consumed alcohol prior to the accident, was not subjected to a blood alcohol test until 11 am the following day, approximately eight hours after being taken into custody. This delay is seen as a significant oversight, potentially diluting the blood alcohol level and compromising the evidence.

Further allegations surfaced about the teen receiving preferential treatment while in custody, including being served pizzas and burgers. Although Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar denied that a "pizza party" took place, he acknowledged that some irregularities had occurred and initiated an internal investigation led by an ACP rank officer.

The Yerwada police station's Senior Police Inspector (PI) and Assistant Police Inspector (API) reportedly reached the accident scene hours after the crash but failed to inform the Control Room. This lack of communication meant that the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) on night duty, Sandeep Singh Gill, remained unaware of the incident.

There were also lapses in evidence collection. Police officials failed to obtain CCTV footage from the Blak Club, a bar the teen had visited before the accident. Early collection of this footage could have provided crucial evidence.

In a press conference, Commissioner Amitesh Kumar admitted to lapses in how the case was handled and pledged that actions would be taken against those responsible under section 201 (destruction of evidence) of the IPC. As a precaution, additional blood samples were collected and sent to another lab to ensure the integrity of the test results.

The blood reports are pending, but the process is being expedited to ensure justice. The Pune police's handling of this case has raised significant concerns about procedural integrity and equal treatment under the law.

