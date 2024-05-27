A Pune court permitted the police to take custody of Vishal Agarwal, the father of the 17-year-old boy involved in a car crash which killed two IT professionals on May 19.

The father of the accused has been arrested in connection with the case of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of his driver, with sections of forgery, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence filed against him.

Agarwal is in judicial custody in a case registered against him and the managers and owners of two pubs under the Juvenile Justice Act and is lodged in the central jail.

The Pune police had moved an application for a production warrant of the father in the kidnapping and wrongful confinement case.

Earlier, the head of the forensics department at the Sassoon Hospital in Pune, and another doctor were arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence.

The teen accused in the deadly Porsche car crash was taken for a medical check-up. The arrests come after it was found out that the blood samples of the teen were switched with those of another person who had not consumed alcohol.

According to sources, the minor was taken to Sassoon Hospital for a medical test at 11 am on the day of the accident, May 19. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report showed no alcohol in the first sample, raising suspicions.

The two doctors are presently being questioned by the Pune crime branch for their purported involvement in tampering with the important evidence.