Pune realtor murder chargesheet says fiancée searched Sonam Raghuvanshi case online

A 5,053-page chargesheet has been filed in a Pune court in the sensational murder of realtor Ketan Agarwal, with investigators claiming that his fiancée Siya Goyal had searched online for the Meghalaya honeymoon murder of Raja Raghuvanshi.

The chargesheet was submitted before the Vadgaon Maval court, Pune Rural Police said.

Agarwal died after allegedly being pushed off Lohagad Fort on June 18. His fiancée Siya Goyal, her alleged lover Chetan Choudhary and another accused, identified as Ritesh Hange, were arrested in connection with the case.

According to the chargesheet, investigators recovered several pieces of evidence, including messages, photographs, mobile phone data, call detail records, witness statements and technical analysis certificates.

The chargesheet also states that Goyal had searched online about a similar incident at Lohagad Fort last year in which a woman had died.

Investigators further found that several searches had been made relating to the murder of Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, according to the prosecution document.

Raja Raghuvanshi had gone missing on May 23 last year while on honeymoon with his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya. His body was recovered near a waterfall in East Khasi Hills district on June 2. The case attracted nationwide attention.

The Pune police investigation has now placed the alleged online searches among the evidence submitted before the court along with digital records, witness accounts and other technical evidence.

The chargesheet marks a significant step in the investigation into Agarwal's death, while the evidence and allegations will be subject to judicial scrutiny.