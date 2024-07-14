The Pune Traffic Police have taken custody of an Audi car belonging to trainee IAS Officer Puja Khedkar, following allegations of misuse of power and traffic violations. The vehicle, adorned with a red and blue beacon along with a VIP number plate without authorization, was seized under violations of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Officials revealed that the Audi had accumulated fines totaling Rs 26,000 for 21 traffic violations. The car was handed over to the Chatushringi traffic police station by Khedkar's family driver, following a notice from the traffic police department requesting submission of necessary documents, which are yet to be provided.

Puja Khedkar, a 34-year-old officer in the Maharashtra cadre, has been under scrutiny for purportedly demanding special privileges, including an official vehicle and staff, before assuming her role as Assistant Collector in Pune. These privileges, typically not granted to probationary officers, have sparked controversy alongside allegations of aggressive behavior and irregularities in her UPSC selection process.

Accusations have also surfaced regarding Khedkar's appointment, with allegations of misusing disability and OBC quotas despite familial assets exceeding Rs 60 crores. Furthermore, concerns over her claimed visual impairment, allegedly evading mandated physical examinations six times, have added to the mounting allegations.