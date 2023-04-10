In a major development, fugitive 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet Singh was apprehended from Punjab's Hoshiarpur on April 10.

Papalpreet was arrested during a joint operation by Punjab and Delhi Police.

As per reports, Papalpreet is considered to be Amritpal's mentor and is alleged to have links with Pakistan's ISI.

Both Amritpal and Papalpreet have been on the run since March 18 when the Punjab Police launched a crackdown against the Khalistan sympathizer and his aides.

Earlier in March this year, Amritpal Singh had released a video wherein he refused to surrender.

Since Punjab police failed to nab Amritpal Singh, Punjab, and Haryana High Court slammed the police and questioned how he managed to escape repeatedly.

"You have 80,000 cops. What were they doing? How did Amritpal Singh escape?" the High Court had asked the Punjab government, calling it an intelligence failure.

Interestingly, the Punjab government on March 28 had informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that they are close to catching Amritpal Singh.

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