Punjab unit of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) expelled four leaders on September 6 for engaging in anti-party activities.

The four BJP leaders are- Nimisha Mehta, Dalvinder Singh Dhillon, Kuldeep Singh, and Gurpreet Singh, from Garhshankar, Hoshiarpur.

The notice from the saffron party reads, "Order from the perusal of evidence received, it has been found that the following persons from Garhshankar Assembly Constituency (Distt. Hoshiarpur) namely: Nimisha Mehta, Dalvinder Singh Dhillon, Kuldeep Singh and Gurpreet Singh are guilty of breach of discipline as per Article XXV of the Constitution of Bharatiya Janata Party and thus, as per the decision of State President in consultation with Disciplinary Committee are hereby expelled from the Party and from responsibilities/assignments, if any, assigned to them, with immediate effect.



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On the otherhand, Chandra Bose, the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, resigned from BJP today saying that the promises of propagating the nationalist leader's vision were not fulfilled by the party.

Chandra Bose joined the BJP in 2016 and contested the election twice on BJP ticket - in the 2016 assembly and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.