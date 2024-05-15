Troops of the Border Security Forces (BSF) on May 15 intercepted the movement of a drone ahead of border fence in the border area of Tarn Taran district, in Punjab.

As per protocol, the BSF troops managed to track the movement of the drone and neutralise it.

Early morning, around 6.15 am, the troops successfully recovered one small drone, seizing a packet of suspected heroin attached with it ahead of border fence in area of Village–Havelian of Tarn Taran.

The recovered packet which had a gross weight of approximately 550 grams, was wrapped with transparent adhesive tape inside which two small packets wrapped with yellow adhesive tape were discovered.

A ring made of nylon rope was also found attached with the main packet.

The recovered drone (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China) was recovered in partially broken condition.