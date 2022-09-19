A viral media report is currently trending on social media claiming Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was recently deplaned from an international flight for being too drunk.

Notably, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that Mann was deplaned from a Lufthansa flight as he was too drunk to walk and it led to a 4-hour flight delay.

He further slammed the Punjab government over their silence on the issue and sought clarifications on the incident. He also asked AAP leaders including party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to come clean on the issue.

"Disturbing media reports quoting co-passengers say Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was deplaned from a Lufthansa flight as he was too drunk to walk. And it led to a 4-hour flight delay. He missed AAP's national convention. These reports have embarrassed and shamed Punjabis all over the globe," tweeted Badal.

Disturbing media reports quoting co-passengers say Pb CM @BhagwantMann was deplaned from Lufthansa flight as he was too drunk to walk. And it led to a 4-hour flight delay. He missed AAP's national convention. These reports have embarrassed & shamed Punjabis all over the globe.1/2 pic.twitter.com/QxFN44IFAE — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) September 19, 2022

"Shockingly, Pb govt is mum over these reports involving their CM @BhagwantMann. @ArvindKejriwal

needs to come clean on this issue. Govt of India must step in as this involves Punjabi & national pride. If he was deplaned, GoI must raise the issue with its German counterpart," he further added in his tweet.

It is to be mentioned here that chief minister Bhagwant Mann has returned from an eight-day trip to Germany. He was in Germany to seek investment in Punjab.

This viral news comes in place when the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi is facing the heat over its now withdrawn excise policy, with the BJP taking on the Kejriwal government and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who heads the excise department.

On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said, "The dirty tricks department of our political opponents has become active and is defaming our CM. They are unable to digest the fact that Bhagwant Mann is trying to bring investment in Punjab. CM has returned only according to his schedule".