Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings against several police officers including the state's top cop over a security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab in January 2022.

The disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against Sidharth Chattopadhyay, the then DGP Punjab, Inderbir Singh, the then DIG, Ferozepur Range and Harmandeep Singh Hans, the then SSP Ferozepur.

In an official letter by the Government of Punjab, it stated, "To initiate disciplinary proceedings for a major penalty against Sidharth Chattopadhya IPS, the then DGP Punjab, Inderbir Singh IFS, the then DIG, Ferozepur Range and Harmandeep Singh Hans IPS, the then SSP Ferozepur."

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Further, explanations be called from Naresh Arora IFS, the then ADGP Law and Order, G Nageshwara Rao IFS, the then ADGP Cyber Crime, Mukhvinder Singh China IPS, the then IGP Patiala Range, Rakesh Agrawal IPS, the then IG Counter Intelligence-cum-ASLO es Nodal Officer, Surjeet Singh IPS, the then DIG Faridkot and Charanjit Singh IFS, the then SSP Moga as to why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against them as recommended by the Enquiry Committee.

This came after the Central Government requested a comprehensive action-taken report on PM Modi's security lapse from the Punjab administration.

According to sources, a letter was written to the Punjab government via the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) requesting a comprehensive action taken report on the erring employees.

According to the Chief Secretary, the state administration has received and is considering the findings of the probe conducted by the Supreme Court-appointed commission into the event.



