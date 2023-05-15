A court in Punjab has summoned Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in a Rs 100 crore defamation case filed by Hitesh Bhardwaj, the founder of Hindu Suraksha Parishad.

As per sources, Hitesh Bhardwaj filed the defamation case against Kharge for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Bajrang Dal during the recently concluded Karnataka elections.

"The Congress Party is committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste or religion. We believe that law and Constitution is sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities," the Congress manifesto, called 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota' (peaceful garden of all communities), stated.

The party had said that if voted to power in the state, will take 'decisive action' as per law, including imposing a ban on them.

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