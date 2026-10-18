Punjab: Eight MGNREGA workers killed after car runs over them in Sangrur

Eight workers engaged in road construction under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) were killed and several others seriously injured after a speeding car ran over them on the Lehragaga-Jakhal Road in Punjab’s Sangrur district. Around 23 workers were reportedly at the site when the vehicle struck them.

The impact left several workers injured, triggering panic at the site. The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The vehicle involved in the accident was a Chevrolet Magnum bearing registration number PB11 CP 0080. The driver was identified as Pargat Singh Kala, a resident of Raidhrana.

The deceased were identified as Karmjeet Kaur, Jivan Singh, Niki, Sarbjeet Kaur, Ranjeet Kaur, Karmjeet, Rani Kaur and Des Raj.

The workers were carrying out road work under the MGNREGA scheme when the car hit them. The incident also prompted questions from local residents about the availability and response of police personnel and ambulances following the accident.

Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the accident and the condition of the injured workers were not immediately available.