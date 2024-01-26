The farmers in Punjab led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha organized tractor rallies on January 26 to highlight their demands and remind the government of its promises made during the repeal of the three controversial farm laws. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha an organization of farmer unions is advocating for a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

Tractor rallies were held in various places including Sangrur, Jalandhar and Mohali. During these rallies, farmers paid homage to those who lost their lives during the protests against the now-repealed farm laws.

One of the key demands of the farmers is the enactment of a law ensuring a legal guarantee for MSP for crops. Harinder Singh Lakhowal, a prominent farmer leader participating in the rallies emphasized this demand. Additionally, the farmers are seeking justice for the victims of the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

Lakhowal highlighted the farmers' objective to remind the government about the promises made during the repeal of the farm laws. He stressed the need for a loan waiver and a guaranteed MSP expressing disappointment that instead of doubling farmers' incomes as promised their debts have doubled, and they are not receiving fair prices for their crops.

Balbir Singh Rajewal, another senior farmer leader, mentioned that rallies took place at nearly 100 locations including tehsil and district headquarters. He issued a warning stating that if their demands are not met, a Bharat 'bandh (strike)' would be called for on February 16.