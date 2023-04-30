In a tragic incident, a gas leak occurred at a factory in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana in Punjab on April 30, resulting in the death of at least eleven people and injuries to several others. The affected area was cordoned off, and a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was rushed to the spot along with doctors, ambulances, and a fire brigade team.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik confirmed the death of 11 people, including five women, six men, and two male children of 10 and 13 years. The Punjab Government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those who were injured in the incident. In addition to the financial aid, the government has also provided all medical support required.

The fire officials received the call about the gas leak and sudden deaths at around 7.15 am on April 30. They rushed to the spot but found people lying unconscious on the roadside. Several people are still undergoing treatment in hospitals.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his grief over the incident and stated that the police, administration, and NDRF teams are currently present at the location, providing all possible assistance to those affected.