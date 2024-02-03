Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit announced his resignation on Saturday due to personal reasons. The resignation came a day after his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

His resignation coincides with the BJP's victory in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, where they secured all three posts, a significant loss for the Congress-AAP alliance.

The opposition has alleged ballot paper tampering despite BJP's success. In a related development, the Punjab and Haryana High Court denied interim relief to the AAP, who had sought fresh polls under the supervision of a retired judge.

The Supreme Court has agreed to consider an urgent hearing of the plea by an AAP councillor challenging the high court order. Purohit's tenure was marked by disagreements with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over various issues.

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