In a horrific incident that unfolded in Punjab’s Ludhiana, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl in Punjab vomited blood and was hospitalised after consuming some chocolates.

The girl, along with her family visited one of their relatives in Patiala, where she was gifted a box of snacks. The box contained chocolates along with other snacks.

Medical tests of the girl confirmed she fell ill after eating expired chocolates.

Immediately, she was taken to the hospital and her treatment is underway.

Afterwards, the incident was reported to the state health department and the police.

Upon further investigation, the police and the health department confirmed that the shop sold expired chocolates. Other expired snacks were also seized from the shop.

An investigation into the matter was underway.