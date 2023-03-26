Punjab Police on March 26 apprehended a woman for allegedly providing shelter to fugitive Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, said officials.

The pro-Khalsitani leader took refuge at Balbir Kaur's property in Patiala's Hargobind Nagar on March 19.

As per officials, Kaur allegedly sheltered Amritpal and his aide Papalpreet Singh for nearly five to six hours before they moved to Shahabad in Haryana's Kurukshetra district.

Meanwhile, an alert has been issued in the Dehradun, Haridwar, and Udhamsingh Nagar districts of Uttarakhand as a precaution in wake of the possibility of pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh entering the state.

The Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar said that intensive checking has been going on at the borders of all three districts as well as the neighbouring areas.

The DGP also said that these three districts have been affected by terrorism in the 90s.

Prior to this, the police had also arrested Tejinder Singh Gill and booked him under section 212 of the IPC and also recovered a phone, a flag, an emblem, and the currency of Khalistan.

Also read:Alert issued in Uttarakhand against pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh