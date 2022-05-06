According to sources, ?q=punjab&ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Esearch">Punjab Police detained BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his home in New Delhi on Friday.

Bagga was arrested in connection with a charge filed against him for making inflammatory remarks about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Punjab Police said it had sent Bagga five notices requesting that he join the investigation.

“In spite of that the accused deliberately did not join the probe,” the police said, according to sources. “Today morning following due process of law, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested from his home in Delhi.”

According to reports, Sunny Singh Ahluwalia, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab section, submitted the complaint.

Bagga allegedly threatened Kejriwal at a rally outside the chief minister's residence on March 30, according to Ahluwalia. According to reports, Bagga allegedly told television stations during the demonstration that "he would not let Kejriwal survive."

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party staged the protest when Kejriwal suggested that the makers of the film The Kashmir Files post it on the video streaming platform YouTube so that everyone can watch it for free.