Punjab Police on March 22, issued a lookout circular (LOC) and non-bailable warrant against Waris de Punjab chief and Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, claimed reports.

Sukhchain Singh Gill, Inspector General of Police (Headquarters), Punjab, informed during a press conference that the Khalistani leader has not yet been apprehended.

The IGP said, "We are putting forth all attempts to capture him. It is difficult to say that we are optimistic that we will arrest him soon. Other states and central agencies are fully cooperating with Punjab Police."

"A lookout circular (LOC) and non-bailable warrant (NBW) have been issued against Amritpal Singh, who remains a fugitive and efforts are being made to arrest him," the Punjab government's Information and Public Relations Department stated in the interim.

A pro-Khalistani leader from Punjab was brought to Assam yesterday, March 21.

On Monday night, the prisoner was flown from Punjab to the LGBI Airport in Guwahati. He was then transferred to Dibrugarh Central Jail early on Tuesday amid tight security.

The prisoner's identity was not made public by the police, but it was thought to be Harjit Singh, Amritpal Singh's uncle.

The Punjab Police claim that Amritpal's uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered late Sunday night near the Bullandpur gurdwara in Jalandhar.

Four of Amritpal Singh's aides were brought to Dibrugarh on Sunday. Amritpal Singh is a Sikh radical preacher. Daljeet Singh Kalsi, Bhagwant Singh, Gurmeet Singh, and Pradhanmantri Bajeka are all being held at the Dibrugarh Central Jail at the present time.

Amritpal Singh, head of "Waris De Punjab," and his supporters broke into a police station with swords and guns a month earlier to get one of his aides released. The fight resulted in the injuries of six police officers. Following the incident, the Punjab government received a lot of criticism for the state's law and order situation.

Also read : Punjab police seize vehicle used by fugitive Amritpal Singh, four arrested