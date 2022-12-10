In a major development in the Punjab Police station attack , seven suspects have been detained and are being questioned.

As per reports, Khalistani Groups and Pakistan’s ISI are under scanner. Reacting to the incident Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal said that strict action will be taken against the culprits.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area.Earlier on December 9, An RPG attack on the Sarhali police station in Punjab’s Tarn Taran rocked the district bordering Pakistan.

Though no casualty was reported, as per information, around 10 persons, including Sarhali police station SHO Sub-Inspector Parkash Singh, were present at the spot during the attack.

Forensic teams reached the spot and started their investigation. According to police sources, the attack was carried out from across the National Highway 54. The police officials did not rule out the possibility of a terror attack. The sources said that the actual target was Sarhali police station.

However, after hitting the grills of the gate it diverted towards the Saanjh Kendra.