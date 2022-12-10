Aam Aadmi Party Convenor on December 10 said that stringent action will be taken against culprits behind the blast at a police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

"Stringent action will be taken. Since AAP came to power, big gangsters nabbed in Punjab. People who were acting under the protection of old parties were caught. Strict action will be taken," he said.

Following its victory in Punjab's election in February, Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party is in power there, promised to take "severe action." "Big gangsters (and) people functioning under the shelter of previous parties were captured since AAP came to power," he added.

Earlier in the day Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav visited the spot while the forensic team checked the scene.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that around 11.22 pm last night, a grenade was fired from highway using RPG. It hit suvidha centre of Sarhali PS. FIR registered under UAPA. Forensic team here. Army squad is here too," the Punjab DGP said.

"We will investigate this technically and forensically, all clues from the scene of the crime are being collected so that we reconstruct what happened. We are recovering the launcher," he added.

Unknown miscreants attacked the police station in Tarn Taran's Sarhali with a RPG around midnight on December 9. Though no casualty was reported, as per information, around 10 persons, including Sarhali police station SHO Sub-Inspector Parkash Singh, were present at the spot during the attack.