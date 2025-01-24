The Punjab Police has withdrawn its additional security cover for former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after objections raised by the Delhi Police, which subsequently filed a complaint with the Election Commission. The move comes amidst heightened political and security concerns ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5, with vote counting set for February 8.

Confirming the decision, Punjab Police Director General Gaurav Yadav stated, "We regularly receive threat reports concerning Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal and share them with relevant agencies. Following directions from the Delhi Police and the Election Commission, we have withdrawn the Punjab Police component of Kejriwal’s security." He assured ongoing cooperation with Delhi authorities, emphasizing, "We will stay in communication and share inputs as required."

Kejriwal, who enjoys Z-plus security, remains under the protection of 63 personnel, including close protection officers, pilot and escort teams, search-and-frisk units, and 15 uniformed personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

The decision follows a January 18 incident in which a stone was allegedly thrown at Kejriwal’s car during a campaign in his New Delhi constituency. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the BJP of orchestrating the attack, while the BJP claimed that Kejriwal’s vehicle had struck two of its workers. Earlier this month, intelligence reports warned of a potential assassination plot by a pro-Khalistan group, further escalating concerns around Kejriwal’s safety.

Addressing the threats, Kejriwal, currently out on bail in the Delhi liquor policy case, remarked that he relies on divine protection, stating, "God will save me. I will live as long as my lifeline allows."