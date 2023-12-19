Vigilant troops of Border Security Force and Punjab Police intercepted a suspected drone along with one packet of contraband items of Heroin near the village of Dhanoe Khurd of Amritsar.

The items were seized during a joint operation by BSF and Punjab Police on December 19.

A probe has been initiated into the incident.

Earlier, the troops of BSF seized a drone along with suspected narcotics weighing approximately 545 grams wrapped in yellow adhesive tape on the outskirts of Dhanoe Khurd village, Amritsar district on December 16.

A rope was attached to the narcotics packet, from the farming field adjacent to the village. The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, Made in China).

Also read : Punjab: China made drone along with suspected narcotics seized from Dhanoe Khurd village in Amritsar