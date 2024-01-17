Three police personnel lost their lives and more than a dozen were injured in an accident on the Jalandhar – Pathankot national highway near Mukerian on Wednesday morning. A Punjab Armed Police bus collided with a stationary truck on the roadside.

#WATCH | Punjab: 3 dead and 10 injured after a collision between a bus and a truck in Hoshiarpur's Mukerian pic.twitter.com/IgPWwMroYI — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

The bus, which was en route from Jalandhar to Gurdaspur, met with the accident shortly after 6am. Though there was fog at the time, it is unclear if low visibility was a factor in the incident. Nearby villagers and residents, including those from a nearby gurdwara, rushed to aid the trapped policemen.

The front of the bus was severely embedded into the rear of the truck, making rescue efforts challenging. Despite using a tractor, it took several hours to extract the bus driver, who died at the wheel. A female police officer was also among the deceased.