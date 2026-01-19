Punjab’s Education Revolution: From Top National Rankings to Competitive Exam Success

Education has become the cornerstone of Punjab’s transformation. In just a few years, government schools in the state have achieved results that were once thought impossible. Punjab’s education system is now being recognised at the national level for excellence, equity and innovation - a true Education Revolution.

Punjab tops the National Achievement Survey

In a historic milestone, Punjab secured first rank in the National Achievement Survey (NAS) conducted by the Government of India. For the first time, Punjab surpassed Kerala, a state renowned for its robust education system.

This ranking reflects students’ performance in learning outcomes across subjects like mathematics, science, language and social studies. It is proof that Punjab’s government schools are now among the best in India.

Government school students in NEET

One of the most powerful indicators of change is the success of government school students in competitive exams.

A record number of government school students from Punjab qualified for NEET, the medical entrance examination. Many of these students come from rural and economically weaker backgrounds, proving that talent exists everywhere when given the right support.

A student who qualified said, “We never imagined that we could become doctors. Our teachers believed in us, and the government gave us the facilities.”

Success in JEE Mains and JEE Advanced

Punjab’s government school students have also made their mark in engineering entrance exams. Hundreds of students cleared JEE Mains and JEE Advanced, allowing them to enter India’s top engineering institutes.

This shows that Punjab’s education reforms are creating not just pass-outs, but achievers.

Free books and uniforms

To remove financial barriers, the Punjab Government provides:

Free textbooks

Free school uniforms

for students in government schools. This ensures that no child is left out because of poverty.

Teacher recruitment and regularisation

To strengthen the system, the government has:

Recruited thousands of new teachers

Regularised long-serving contractual teachers

This has improved teacher-student ratios and classroom stability.

Student voices

A government school student said: “We get good teachers, books and smart classrooms. We feel confident about our future.”

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s message

He said, “Punjab’s future is in its classrooms. When government school students top national surveys and crack NEET and JEE, it proves that our reforms are working.”

A bright future

Punjab’s education revolution is creating a generation that is confident, skilled and ready to compete with the best in the country.